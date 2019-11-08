Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Virginia man gets prison for cyberstalking ex-girlfriends

November 8, 2019 9:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for cyberstalking his ex-girlfriends and sending nude photos of them to their families, friends and even a church.

The Richmond-Times Dispatch reports 23-year-old Satyasurya Sahas Thumma was sentenced Thursday on charges including aggravated identity theft. He pleaded guilty in July.

Prosecutors said Thumma “manipulated, tormented and terrorized” the two women and their families for a year until his arrest in April 2019.

Prosecutor Brian R. Hood said Thumma was on a “campaign to ruin” them for leaving him. He shared photos from anonymous accounts and later broke into one women’s Twitter account to share the images. He demanded $25,000 worth of bitcoin from the other woman.

Advertisement

Thumma said in court that he feels “really bad for what I did.”

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'