Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Virginia woman gets jail time for slamming courtroom door

November 7, 2019 5:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — The slam of a courtroom door has led to time in the slammer for a Virginia woman.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Sonnia Gaston went to a Virginia Beach courtroom on Wednesday to support her boyfriend in a probation violation case. When 20-year-old Tyrese Lavell McEachern was sentenced to 90 days in jail, the 18-year-old Gaston slammed one of the double wooden doors as she left the courtroom.

Gaston returned to the courtroom to pick up a binder that had been left behind, and that’s when Circuit Judge Stephen Mahan called her to the defense table to explain her behavior. She responded that she was angry.

For her outburst, Gaston was found in contempt of court and sentenced to 10 days in jail.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'