Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

West Virginia man gets 5 life sentences for enticing teens

November 26, 2019 6:47 am
 
< a min read
      

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to five consecutive life sentences for posing as a girl and persuading underage boys to send him sexually explicit pictures and videos.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced the sentencing of Quionte Jordan Crawford on Monday.

He says the 27-year-old man pretended to be a teenage girl named Kayla Stevens between November 2017 and December 2018, and coerced five boys to send the images via smartphone. Powell says Crawford sometimes threatened the boys to get them to send the images.

Crawford pleaded guilty to five counts of enticement of a minor in June.

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
12|3 2019 Security Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers greet families after nine months in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR makes 'modern' Thanksgiving holiday official