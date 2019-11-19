Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

White supremacist manifesto reportedly shared at Syracuse U

November 19, 2019 3:02 pm
 
< a min read
      

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Police say they are investigating reports that a white supremacist manifesto was posted online and shared at a Syracuse University library.

The reports Tuesday that a manifesto was posted online and airdropped to several cellphones comes as the upstate New York college investigates a series of recent racist episodes.

Police from the university, the city and state and the FBI are investigating the origin of the document. Police say there appears to be no direct threat.

Chancellor Kent Syverud on Sunday suspended one fraternity along with social events for the others after a black student complained she was verbally harassed.

Advertisement

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday criticized Syverud’s handling of the cases and called on the college to immediately bring in a monitor to investigate.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address