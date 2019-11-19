Listen Live Sports

Woman charged in boyfriend’s suicide releases text messages

November 19, 2019 6:09 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A former Boston College student facing involuntary manslaughter for allegedly encouraging her boyfriend to take his life has released text messages suggesting she tried to intervene.

The Boston Globe reports the text messages show Inyoung You begged Alexander Urtula not to harm himself and that she also alerted Urtula’s brother in the moments before his death.

The Globe obtained the texts from a public relations firm representing the 21-year-old You, who is currently in South Korea.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins declined comment.

Rollins has described You as an abusive partner who exchanged thousands of text messages with Urtula in the two months before his death, including many in which she urged him to kill himself.

Urtula died in Boston on May 20, the day of his Boston College graduation.

