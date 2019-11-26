Listen Live Sports

Woman’s call to 911 for pizza was signal for domestic abuse

November 26, 2019 8:11 pm
 
OREGON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman trying to get help for her mother during a domestic violence dispute called police pretending to order a pizza.

Oregon police arrested and charged 56-year-old Simon Lopez earlier this month after a woman called 911 to discretely report Lopez for domestic violence.

Dispatcher Tim Teneyck was connected to the call on Nov. 13 and at first, he thought the woman had dialed the emergency line by mistake but soon realized she was trying to get authorities to help her mother.

In the 911 recording, Teneyck can be heard following along with the woman’s plan until officers are dispatched to the house.

Lopez faces a misdemeanor domestic violence charge and remains in Lucas County jail on a $50,000 bond.

Police records show Lopez denies the allegations.

