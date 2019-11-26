Listen Live Sports

Yazidi still hears brothers before IS kills them in Iraq

November 26, 2019 7:11 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A survivor of the mass slaughter of the Yazidi minority in Iraq five years ago has told the U.N. Security Council that he still hears his brothers and nephews calling his name before they were killed by Islamic State extremists.

And he hears the screams of his wife and three daughters when the militants kidnapped them.

The man, identified only as Kachi, told the council by video Tuesday that he is “still suffering from psychological harm.”

But Kachi says he believes he survived “under a pile of dead bodies” to be a witness “to the hideous crimes” against the Yazidis.

He is urging the international community not only to ensure that the perpetrators are prosecuted but to “acknowledge that the crimes committed against the Yazidi community amount to genocide.”

