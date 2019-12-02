Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 children in North Carolina charged with manslaughter

December 7, 2019 11:10 am
 
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say they’ve charged an 11-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl with involuntary manslaughter after they got into a physical altercation with another child who was struck by a vehicle and killed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced the charges late Friday.

Police said that on Thursday evening, the two youths and an 11-year-old boy were involved in a physical altercation by a road when the victim entered the roadway and was hit by a vehicle.

Police said the youths were taken to police headquarters and interviewed by detectives. Both were later charged with involuntary manslaughter. Police did not release the names of the victim or the two youths.

Advertisement

Police said the driver of the vehicle was not charged.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified