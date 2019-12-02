Listen Live Sports

2 of 4 teens who fled Tennessee detention center captured

December 4, 2019 3:13 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say two of the four teens who escaped a juvenile detention center in Tennessee have been captured.

The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted late Tuesday that 16-year-old Decorrius Wright and 15-year-old Calvin Howse were apprehended by the Juvenile Crime Task Force and Gang Unit detectives outside a condo complex in Madison, just northeast of Nashville.

Juvenile Crime Task Force supervisor Lt. Blaine Whited says police are still searching for Morris Marsh and Brandon Caruthers, both 17.

The teens broke out of the downtown facility Saturday night.

Wright is accused in the killing of Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets. The frontman for the rock band Carverton, was fatally shot Feb. 7 and police charged three girls and two boys with criminal homicide. They are accused of stealing his wallet, demanding the keys to his vehicle and shooting him when he refused.

Another teen is charged in a separate slaying and the other two are facing armed robbery charges.

