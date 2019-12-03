Listen Live Sports

3 children die from injuries in South Florida house fire

December 30, 2019 4:52 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — A fire consumed a house in South Florida on Monday, killing three children trapped inside, authorities said.

Firefighters found four children, ages 1 to 12, inside the Miami home as the fire was raging, Miami Fire Rescue authorities told local media.

All four children were unresponsive and firefighters began performing CPR on some of them. They were then taken to a local hospital where three of the children died, according to authorities.

