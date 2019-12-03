Listen Live Sports

3 students hurt in school bus-train crash in North Dakota

December 19, 2019 6:39 pm
 
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (AP) — Three students were hurt Thursday afternoon when their bus collided with a train in North Dakota.

The Lidgerwood Public School says the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday. Three students were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

Lidgerwood is a town of about 650 people about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) south of Fargo.

