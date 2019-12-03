Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

AP source: Los Angeles police officer fondled dead woman

December 3, 2019 6:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police officer is under investigation after a review of body camera footage showed him fondling a dead woman’s breasts.

The incident occurred after two officers responded to a report of a body at a residence. A person briefed on the incident said one officer left the room and the other fondled the corpse’s breasts.

The person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, said officials conducted a random inspection of the officer’s body camera videos and found the incriminating footage.

A Los Angeles police spokesman would not comment on the allegation but said the unidentified officer has been removed from active duty while the incident is investigated.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Times first reported the incident.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified