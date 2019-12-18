Listen Live Sports

Clarification: Intern Killed-Arrest story

December 18, 2019 4:32 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — In a story published December 16, 2019, The Associated Press reported that investigators used public databases available like Ancestry.com to help them identify a suspect in a 1980 murder case. The story should have made clear that information on Ancestry.com is only available to paying customers of the site who can only see matches within its database that they are related to.

