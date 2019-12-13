Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Bank mistakenly deposits $37M into Texas woman’s account

December 13, 2019 7:17 pm
 
< a min read
      

DALLAS (AP) — A clerical error by her bank made a North Texas woman a millionaire for a day.

KTVT-TV reports that when Dallas resident Ruth Balloon checked her bank account earlier this week, it had some extra money in it: an extra $37 million to be exact.

Balloon had wanted to believe “someone really gifted us with that $37 million” but she knew it was too good to be true.

Her husband called their bank, LegacyTexas, which informed the couple the extra money wasn’t a Christmas miracle but a mistake. The bank apologized and took the money back.

Advertisement

The bank told the television in a statement that even if Balloon had not caught the error, it would have been spotted and corrected. The bank said the manual entry error that resulted in the mistake has been addressed.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated