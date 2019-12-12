Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Black bears in Florida to remain off limits to hunters

December 12, 2019 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The once-threatened black bear will continue to be off limits to Florida hunters, as part of a 10-year management plan approved Wednesday by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The bears used to number only in the low hundreds and were declared a threatened species in the 1970s. Since then, their numbers have exploded, with the bear population swelling to about 4,000 across the state.

In some places, they have become a nuisance and safety issue as humans and the animals encroach on each other’s habitat.

The population explosion has caused concern, prompting the commission to draft a management plan that they said takes a scientific approach toward addressing the rising numbers.

Advertisement

For now, though, that plan won’t include hunting — although commissioners say they wouldn’t rule out future hunts when appropriate.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

The commission last authorized a hunt in 2015 — the first in more 20 years — and hunters killed 304 bears in two days.

The hunt drew criticism from animal advocates. The commission reconsidered another hunt two years ago but declined then, as it did this week, to authorize another hunt.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein