U.S. News
 
California school bus, van crash; 6 injured, including kids

December 13, 2019 2:11 pm
 
LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A school bus and a van collided Friday in Southern California, sending six people to hospitals, including children, authorities said.

The crash in the city of Lake Elsinore seriously injured the 38-year-old man driving the van and one of his passengers, a 5-year-old girl, California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Lassig said.

Both were trapped and had to be extricated by emergency crews, Lassig said.

Two other children in the van, a 2-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, received minor injuries.

The bus driver and a student were hospitalized with minor injuries, Lassig said. He didn’t know their ages.

The bus was carrying 10 students of the Lake Elsinore Unified School District, he said. It wasn’t immediately known what school they attend.

The highway patrol will investigate the cause of the crash and whether the those in the van were properly belted in, Lassig said. He didn’t know more details about people riding in the van.

Lake Elsinore is a city of about 66,000 people 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

