Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Cold-hearted pet owner who left lizards in street is sought

December 23, 2019 5:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Police are searching for the owner of several lizards that were found in cages on a street in Massachusetts.

The Stoughton Police Department posted photos Saturday of six lizards it rescued in the hopes someone would claim the reptiles.

Police asked that the owner call the department to explain the abandonment of such “remarkably creepy yet shockingly majestic creatures.”

The department said that it had an “overwhelming response” to the initial lizard post but that the owner had not been located as of Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

The lizards are being professionally cared for, police said.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard LT recognized as Women of Distinction

Today in History

1862: USS Monitor sinks off coast of North Carolina