Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Colorado officer, suspect wounded in exchange of gunfire

December 3, 2019 10:22 am
 
< a min read
      

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (AP) — A police officer and a suspect are hospitalized in critical condition following an exchange of gunfire in northern Colorado.

Police responded to a neighborhood in the small city of Fort Lupton late Monday because of a report of a person with a gun.

Authorities in a statement Tuesday say officers learned that the suspect was trying to contact someone inside a home.

They say the suspect opened fire at officers as they approached the home, wounding the officer. Police returned fire and wounded the suspect.

Advertisement

The wounded officer and the suspect were taken by helicopter to hospitals. They were not named.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

A police team made up of members from other departments is investigating the shooting.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified