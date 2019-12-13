Listen Live Sports

Competency trial underway for man in 1999 Oklahoma slayings

December 13, 2019 5:19 pm
 
VINITA, Okla. (AP) — A trial began Friday to determine the mental competency of a Kansas man to stand trial on murder charges in the deaths of a northeast Oklahoma couple and the presumed deaths of their 16-year-old daughter and her 16-year-old friend.

Craig County district attorney spokeswoman Michelle Lowry said the six-person jury and two alternates were selected early Friday afternoon in the trial of 68-year-old Ronnie Dean Busick of Wichita.

Busick was arrested in April 2018 and charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree arson.

Authorities say Danny and Kathy Freeman of Craig County were shot to death in their mobile home near Welch in Craig County on Dec. 30, 1999, and the home was set on fire to cover up the slayings.

Officials say 16-year-olds Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible disappeared the same day and have never been found. Lauria had spent the night at the Freeman’s home, and prosecutors believe both were abducted and later slain.

Busick has denied involvement in the case and said he doesn’t know where the girls are.

Two suspected accomplices in the crime are now dead.

