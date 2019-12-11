Listen Live Sports

Cremated remains found in Florida field, returning to keeper

December 11, 2019 6:28 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — The cremated remains of a New York woman are being returned to a family friend after they mysteriously appeared in a Florida field, officials said.

A property maintenance worker found a box containing the ashes of Anna Bahr while mowing a Bradenton field last week, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies took the box, and investigators began looking for the woman’s family.

Bahr died in New York in 2008 at age 91, the Bradenton Herald reported. There are no records of her ever living in Florida.

The sheriff’s office found the ashes’ rightful keeper shortly after asking the public for help Wednesday on Twitter.

The ashes came from a nearby property, officials said. They were being stored in a shed and in the care of a family friend. They will now be returned.

It remained unclear how the remains ended up in the field.

