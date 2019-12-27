Suspect in Louisiana carjacking of pregnant woman surrenders

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of carjacking a pregnant woman, hitting her with the vehicle and driving off with her two children inside surrendered to authorities Friday.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said Dedric Hurst, 18, of Chalmette was arrested on two counts of aggravated kidnapping and carjacking, the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. The children were not harmed.

The woman, who is seven months pregnant, told deputies she was unloading groceries from her car when the suspect got in and started driving away, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The man struck her with the vehicle as he drove off. The woman was taken to a hospital and later released.

Deputies found the vehicle abandoned blocks away with the two children still inside, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

The sheriff’s office says Hurst was identified as the suspect based on surveillance video and information from witnesses.

No information was available about Hurst’s bond. It was unknown if he is represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

