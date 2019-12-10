Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Employees fired after Tennessee juvenile detention escape

December 10, 2019 1:34 pm
 
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four employees at a Tennessee juvenile detention center where four teenagers escaped on Nov. 30 are being fired, according to Nashville’s juvenile court administrator.

The court is conducting “an exhaustive review” of both the escape and its contract with Youth Opportunity, the company that manages the facility, administrator Kathryn Sinback said on Tuesday.

An earlier report by the private contractor outlined a series of policy violations that led to the escape. Employees allowed the youths out of their cells after bedtime and then left them unsupervised. Once they were left alone, the teens got onto an elevator that was improperly left open, then tricked the operator into sending them to an unsecured floor. Finally, staff did not immediately call 911, according to the report.

One of the teenagers was still at large as of Tuesday while the other three had been recaptured.

Advertisement

All four of the employees were previously suspended. Sinback said she did not know the effective date of the their terminations.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn about federal IT success stories in 2019 during this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

International roundtable held to discuss brain health initiatives

Today in History

1972: Apollo 17 lands on the moon