Family of boy killed while hunting says organs saved 3 lives

December 2, 2019 1:51 pm
 
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Grieving relatives of a boy accidentally killed by his father while hunting in South Carolina say his organs have saved the lives of three other children.

News outlets report Vince Furtick says on Facebook that the kidneys and liver of his grandson, 9-year-old Colton Williams, have been donated. Family members say the kidneys went to two other children in South Carolina and the liver went to a child in Virginia.

Williams was fatally shot on Thanksgiving while rabbit hunting with his father and a family friend in Springfield in Orangeburg County. Furtick says friends from across the South attended the boy’s funeral on Sunday.

Williams was a fourth-grader at Kelly Edwards Elementary School in Williston. The school district says counselors will be available at the school throughout the week.

