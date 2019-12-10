Listen Live Sports

Flasher costume may cost schools director pay cut, demotion

December 10, 2019 10:31 am
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An administrator for Broward County schools faces a demotion and a nearly $44,000 pay cut because she showed up for work on Halloween dressed as a flasher.

A complaint filed with the school district said Mary Coker, 46, showed up at a school for adult students and at an administrative office party wearing a costume of “only a black coat and hat, with a tight fabric underneath which replicated a naked female body.”

During the party, “Coker inappropriately ‘flashed’ children, staff and colleagues,” according to the complaint. Employees were offended and some said they couldn’t tell if the costume was fake or she was really naked under the coat.

Coker earns $154,286 as the district’s director of procurement and warehousing services. Superintendent Robert Runcie plans to ask the school board Tuesday to demote Coker to manager of materials and logistics, a position where the most she could get paid is $110,701, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.

After flashing party goers, Coker said, “Hey everybody, relax, please erase the pictures,” according to the complaint.

Runcie alleges a wide range of offenses, including indecent exposure, lewd and lascivious behavior, incompetence, willful neglect of duty and failure to comply with school board policy.

School board member Nora Rupert has questioned whether the recommendation is too severe, since Coker had no prior discipline and received “highly effective”evaluations.

