Floods delay flights at international Florida airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Flash flooding and heavy rains have delayed dozens of flights and disrupted some services at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

The airport tweeted early Monday that it was closed due to flash flooding and severe rains. It tweeted an update at about 6:30 a.m. that said flight operations were resuming.

It had issued an advisory late Sunday that said more than 150 of its flights were experiencing weather delays and 11 flights had been canceled. Areas around the airport were hit with about 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rain between midnight and early Monday morning, according to WPTV-TV.

Elsewhere in South Florida, parking garages and streets were flooded from the heavy rains. South Florida television station WSVN in captured a person kayaking through the grounds of the Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino in Hallandale Beach.

Advertisement

Thoroughbread horses at the racetrack were being relocated because of flooding in some of the stables.

“We’re pumping out water and moving horses to higher ground,” Gulfstream spokesman David Joseph told the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

No horses were injured, and races weren’t scheduled to resume until Thursday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.