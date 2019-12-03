Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Former FedEx hub worker charged with stealing gold bars

December 3, 2019
 
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former FedEx worker has been charged with stealing thin gold bars from a package at the shipping giant’s hub in Memphis, Tennessee.

Shelby County prosecutors said Tuesday that 50-year-old Darrel Parker has been indicted on a state charge of theft over $10,000. He has been fired from FedEx and is free on bond.

Investigators say Parker was working in the FedEx sorting facility near Memphis International Airport in 2017 when he took eight thin gold bullion bars from a package.

Authorities say security officers found the bars in his wallet. The bars weighed about 1.3 ounces (37.5 grams) each and had a total value of more than $12,000.

FedEx said it cooperated with investigators.

An attorney listed in court records as previously representing Parker didn’t respond to a message.

