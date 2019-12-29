Listen Live Sports

Girl, 13, killed in North Carolina mall parking lot shooting

December 29, 2019 1:28 am
 
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl was killed in a shooting at a North Carolina mall parking lot and two other juveniles were hurt, police said.

Concord police responded to a call about a fight outside a Dave and Buster’s at Concord Mills mall Saturday night, police said in a statement. Officers discovered there had been a shooting and that two boys had suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police had said in tweets that the 13-year-old girl died at the scene.

Her name was not immediately released. It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Concord is a suburb of Charlotte. Police there previously said they had secured the mall’s perimeter and stressed that it was not an active shooter situation; the statement didn’t include information about any arrests.

