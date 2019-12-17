Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Home of suspected ‘Golden State Killer’ sold in Sacramento

December 17, 2019 4:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (AP) — The home of a man suspected of being the notorious “Golden State Killer” was sold last month to a couple who intend to live there.

Joseph DeAngelo’s 1,500-square-foot (139-square meter) three-bedroom, two-bath ranch home in Citrus Heights was sold for $320,000, a price near the bottom of the market for three-bedroom homes in that area, the Sacramento Bee reported Tuesday.

DeAngelo, a former police officer, is awaiting trial on charges that he broke into dozens of homes across California in the 1970s and 1980s, raping and often killing. Police said they linked DeAngelo to the killings through a DNA database.

DeAngelo, 74, lived in the house for several decades and worked as a night mechanic in a Roseville supermarket distribution center. After his arrest, the house was treated as a crime scene by investigators searching for clues.

Advertisement

The sales price is low but still within the general market price for a home of that type in the area, the newspaper reported.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Real estate experts said it is likely the buyers were informed of who had lived there.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted