The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Honolulu lifeguards find body of man swept out to sea

December 2, 2019 3:38 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu lifeguards have found the body of a man believed to have been swept off a rocky shoreline by a wave over the weekend.

Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright says lifeguards found the body Monday morning.

The body matches the description of a 19-year-old man swept into the ocean at around sunset Sunday along with a 21-year-old woman who was rescued by lifeguards.

She was taken to an emergency room in critical condition.

They two were swept out to sea from an area called Moi Hole, which is a picturesque spot on Yokohama Bay.

The site is about an hour’s drive northwest of Honolulu.

