Judge to rule next month on trapped teen’s family’s lawsuit

December 12, 2019 1:12 pm
 
CINCINNATI (AP) — A decision will come next month on a request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the family of a 16-year-old student who died despite making two 911 calls after being trapped by a foldaway seat in a vehicle, a judge said after a hearing Thursday.

County Judge Robert Ruehlman in Cincinnati heard legal arguments and plans a Jan. 22 decision.

The suit, filed this year, charged the city of Cincinnati, a former city official and four city employees with actions it alleges led to Kyle Plush’s 2018 death. The lawsuit’s goals are to determine what went wrong when police were unable to locate him and to make sure it doesn’t happen again, the family said.

The city contends the employees are protected by governmental immunity and the lawsuit lacks merit. The city also says it has improved its 911 response system and continues to make improvements.

Plush was apparently pinned by a foldaway seat in his family’s van and suffocated in a parking lot near his school.

