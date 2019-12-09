Listen Live Sports

Kentucky police seize air fryer containing 20 pounds of meth

December 9, 2019 8:50 am
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — It may be the holiday season, but police in Kentucky confiscated an unusual gift being delivered to a Kentucky man’s home — a package with about 20 pounds (9 kilograms) of meth that was shipped through the mail inside of an air fryer.

Narcotics officers were able to intercept the parcel containing about $100,000 worth of drugs, Louisville Metro police said in a Facebook post Saturday.

The package was delivered to a suspect’s home where officers obtained a search warrant to collect it, the Major Case Unit confirmed to news outlets. The suspect wasn’t home at time of seizure.

Photos posted by the police department show at least seven packages of drugs wrapped in plastic alongside the Hamilton Beach brand air fryer and the box it came in.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

