Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Last wounded victim in naval air base attack leaves hospital

December 14, 2019 3:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — The last person wounded in the deadly attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station has been released from the hospital

The Pensacola News Journa l reported Saturday that the unidentified victim has been discharged.

Federal authorities say Saudi Air Force 2nd Lt. Mohammed Alshamrani killed three U.S. sailors and injured eight other people at the naval station on Dec. 6.

Investigators are digging into whether he acted alone, amid reports he hosted a party earlier last week where he and others watched videos of mass shootings.

Advertisement

Security at the base has been tight and is only open to those with a current Department of Defense ID card.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated