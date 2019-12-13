Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Man gets life for killing 2 engaged doctors in their condo

December 13, 2019 11:36 am
 
BOSTON (AP) — A man convicted of stabbing two doctors to death in their luxury Boston condominium was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole.

Bampumim Teixeira, 33, requested not to be in the courtroom when the sentence was handed down because he said he wouldn’t control himself.

Instead, he observed from another room via video while surrounded by armed court officers.

He will serve two consecutive life sentences at the state’s maximum security prison in Walpole for killing Drs. Richard Field and Lina Bolanos in May 2017.

Teixeira declined to address the court, but the victims’ families gave impact statements.

Bolanos’ mother, Ana Delia Vergara, talked about the 38-year-old pediatric anesthesiologist’s passion for medicine and her deep love for Field, a 49-year-old anesthesiologist.

Field’s brother, Jason Field, delivered a tearful speech in which he described his brother as his “life adviser and best friend,” the best man at his wedding and his roommate in college. He called Teixeira a “monster.”

The family has tried to keep the couple’s memory alive by imagining they’re just traveling, Field said. They will remember the couple, who were planning to get married last year, not for how they died, but for how they lived, he said.

Teixeira had recently completed a nine-month sentence for two bank robberies when he killed the doctors. He had no known personal relationship with them but had worked briefly as a concierge in their building, authorities said.

Teixeira told investigators he had been having an affair with Bolanos. Field, he claimed, came home, became enraged and killed Bolanos. Teixeira said he then killed Field in self-defense.

