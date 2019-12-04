Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man who killed ex-wife, sons, self left suicide note

December 4, 2019 8:59 am
 
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Court records show a man who killed his ex-wife and two young sons before fatally shooting himself in Minneapolis on Sunday left a suicide note at the scene.

The Star Tribune reports a search warrant unsealed Tuesday does not reveal the contents of the note.

A medical examiner identified the victims as 39-year-old Kjersten Schladetzky, and her sons, 8-year-old Nelson and 11-year-old William. The boys’ father was 53-year-old David Schladetzky.

Authorities say the children were shot outside the home where they lived with their mother, who was shot and stabbed inside the house. Court records show David Schladetzky had never been the subject of a protective order or faced charges beyond minor traffic infractions.

Advertisement

Court records show the couple agreed to joint custody of the children when they divorced in June.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified