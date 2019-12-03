Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Men get plea deal in Smokies sexual assault of homeless men

December 3, 2019 5:14 am
 
< a min read
      

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two men accused of taking homeless men to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to rape them have agreed to a plea deal.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Dusty Oliver and Richard Graham have each agreed to plead guilty to two charges of aiding and abetting an aggravated sexual assault.

Court records say the charges stem from nearly identical attacks that took place in 2012 and 2015. In both cases, the victims were walking in Knoxville when Oliver and Graham offered them a ride.

The pair took the victims to the park, making them walk along a trail before sexually assaulting them. DNA evidence was obtained in both cases.

Advertisement

The plea agreements were filed in federal court in Knoxville last week. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified