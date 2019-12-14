Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man gets 15 years for bow-and-arrow attack on deputies

December 14, 2019 2:19 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A judge sentenced a 32-year-old Minnesota man to 15 years and nine months in prison for using a bow and arrows to attack sheriff’s deputies, injuring one.

Authorities arrested Ramey James Olson after a two-hour standoff with sheriff’s deputies in Sauk Centre on Sept. 13, 2018. Prosecutors say Olson ended up in the Sauk Centre garage after crashing a stolen car.

The St. Cloud Times reported that Olson was sentenced Thursday.

One of the arrows struck a Stearns County sheriff’s deputy in his left forearm. Deputies fired their weapons, striking Olson in the shoulder and buttocks, and grazing his hand with a bullet.

Advertisement

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard members reunite with families

Today in History

US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans