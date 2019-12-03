Listen Live Sports

Mom sentenced in case of son who thought gun was squirt gun

December 3, 2019 10:55 am
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Colorado mother to 24 years in prison after her 2-year-old son fatally shot himself with her pistol, believing it was a squirt gun.

Melissa Michelle Adamson was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to child abuse resulting in death in the October 2018 death of Lokhi Bloom.

Authorities have said the boy habitually drank water from a squirt gun and shot himself moments after discovering his mother’s loaded handgun.

Adamson has said she is a recovering methamphetamine addict and told authorities that she loaded the gun after receiving threatening text messages from a drug dealer.

Authorities have said an ax and drug needles were also found within reach of her son and other children.

Adamson also pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

