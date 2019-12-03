Listen Live Sports

Mother, 2 others charged in sale of baby in Kentucky

December 3, 2019 5:43 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Police in Kentucky have arrested three people who are accused of selling and buying a baby for $2,000.

News outlets report 31-year-old Maria Domingo-Perez of Bowling Green is accused of selling her child for adoption to 45-year-old Pascual Jose Manuel and 37-year-old Catarina Jose Felipe. Jail records didn’t indicate whether they were represented by a lawyer who could comment for them.

Bowling Green police said in a statement posted on Twitter that the department received information Monday from officials at an elementary school that a woman had given a child away.

Officer Ronnie Ward said the baby was born in October.

Police said the baby and Domingo Perez’s four other children are in protective custody.

