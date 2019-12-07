Listen Live Sports

Mysterious memorial to ‘Lawnmower Man’ reappears after theft

December 7, 2019 10:22 am
 
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A mysterious memorial dedicated to a New Mexico homeless man who mowed lawns has reappeared after a similar one was stolen.

KRQE-TV reports that a lawnmower memorial dedicated to Carlos Ramirez was installed this week in Roswell, New Mexico.

Ramirez died last month in Lubbock, Texas. He was known around town as Roswell’s “Lawnmower Man” because he sat outside the city’s Saint Andrews Church for nearly 50 years and mowed lawns to make money.

After he died, a white lawnmower memorial suddenly sprang up near the church in his honor. A day later, it was stolen.

The new memorial comes with a note urging people to leave the lawnmower in place.

