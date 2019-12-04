Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Navy identifies sailor killed in collision with civilian

December 4, 2019 11:12 am
 
< a min read
      

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A sailor who was killed when a civilian crashed into a security vehicle at a base in Virginia was a married father of one who had been in the Navy less than two years.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Jesus Temores died Saturday when the driver of a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck entered the Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was chased by security and collided with a patrol car driven by Temores.

Temores was 23 and had a 2-year-old son.

The Navy said 130 first responders, family members, friends and fellow sailors attended a candlelight vigil Monday.

Advertisement

It’s unclear why the civilian drove onto the base. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Virginia Beach police are investigating.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified