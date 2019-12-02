Officials: 3 dead after small plane crash in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Officials say three people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed while attempting to land at San Antonio International Airport.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says the plane went down around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in a commercial district about a mile west of the airport.

Hood says the plane took off from Sugar Land, southwest of Houston, and was heading to Boerne when it experienced engine trouble and diverted to San Antonio. Boerne is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of the city.

Hood says flight logs indicate three people were on board.

Advertisement

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson says federal investigators are expected to arrive at the scene on Tuesday.

Officials say no structures were damaged in the crash and no one else was injured.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.