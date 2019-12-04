Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Officials ID police involved in Wisconsin school shootings

December 4, 2019 3:04 pm
 
1 min read
      

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Investigators on Wednesday released the names of the police officers who injured students in back-to-back shootings at two high schools in Wisconsin this week.

State Department of Justice officials said Oshkosh West High School Resource Officer Mike Wissink shot and wounded a 16-year-old student Tuesday after the boy stabbed him in his office. Wissink has 21 years of experience with the Oshkosh Police Department and has served as a school resource officer since 2017.

Both Wissink and the student suffered non-life threatening injuries. Justice Department spokeswoman Gillian Drummond said Wednesday that she has no information on what led to the altercation.

A Waukesha police officer shot a 17-year-old student at Waukesha South High School on Monday after the student allegedly pointed what turned out to be a pellet gun at another student’s head. Police said the boy pointed the gun at officers as they confronted him. The Waukesha Police Department identified the officer who opened fire as Sgt. Brady Esser, an 11-year veteran.

Advertisement

Esser is not the school resource officer at Waukesha South. Police have not identified that officer, who helped evacuate students from class.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Police said the student with the pellet gun underwent surgery and was in stable condition.

Authorities have not released the names of the students involved.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified