Oklahoma man dies after altercation with police in Hugo

HUGO, Okla. (AP) — A man who was shot with a stun gun and pepper spray after an altercation with law enforcement outside an Oklahoma convenience store early Monday has died, authorities said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it’s looking into the death of Raymond Stapp. The agency said in a news release that Hugo police officers and a Choctaw County sheriff’s deputy responding to a report of a shoplifter encountered Stapp, 47, walking away from the store.

After Stapp was “combative and resisted arrest,” the officers used a stun gun and pepper spray on Stapp to subdue him and get him in handcuffs and leg shackles, the OSBI reported.

Officers then noticed Stapp was not breathing and began to administer CPR, the release stated. Stapp was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The OSBI is investigating the incident and will submit its report to the local district attorney to determine if criminal charges are warranted.

One of the Hugo police officers involved in Monday’s incident was Billy Jenkins, who was placed on paid leave earlier this year after he and another officer shot and wounded three children after opening fire on a man in a truck who was suspected of robbing a restaurant, according to Scott Wood, an attorney hired to represent the city.

Wood said Jenkins returned to work after District Attorney Mark Matloff notified the department that neither Jenkins nor detective Chad Allen would face charges in connection with the shooting.

A review of that shooting obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request shows a panel of five Hugo police officers and the Choctaw County sheriff found neither detective violated department policy.

Hugo is located about 180 miles (290 kilometers) miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

