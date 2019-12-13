Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Package thief taunts St. Paul victim with thank you note

December 13, 2019 8:52 pm
 
1 min read
      

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A package thief who made off with a woman’s delivery in St. Paul this week decided to leave something behind for the victim — a handwritten thank you note taunting her for the package.

Homeowner Hilary Smith said she found the note on her porch after she got home from work, hours after she received a text saying that her package had been delivered.

The note said: “So just a quick little thank you for leaving me the opportunity of stealing your package. Very nice of you. Thank You.” It was signed: “The new owner of your package.”

St. Paul police posted a picture of the note on Twitter on Friday, and reminded residents who are expecting deliveries to take precautions to avoid thefts.

Advertisement

Smith said she appreciates hand-crafted thank you notes, but not in this case.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

She told the Pioneer Press the package was a portable phone charger for her boss, and she initially didn’t report it. But she posted a photo of the note to a Facebook group and received hundreds of comments, including one from a woman who said the police could test the note for prints.

“I just want the word to get out. Now they’re getting brazen,” Smith said of package thieves.

Police Sgt. Mike Ernster told the Star Tribune the move was “unbelievable.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

120th Army-Navy football game

Today in History

2000: First African-American secretary of state nominated