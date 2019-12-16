Listen Live Sports

Pearl Harbor shooter’s family offers condolences to victims

December 16, 2019 7:02 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — The family of a U.S. Navy sailor who shot three civilian shipyard workers at the Pearl Harbor military base before killing himself offered condolences to the families of the victims Monday.

Gabriel Antonio Romero of San Antonio Texas, killed Roldan Agustin, 49, and Vincent Kapoi Jr., 30, and wounded Roger Nakamine, 36, in the Dec. 4 shooting at the Hawaii base, authorities said.

“The family knows none of their words can replace your lost loved ones or assuage your pain but hopes that you may find strength and solace over the coming months and years,” said the statement released by Phil Meyer, a San Antonio lawyer acting as a spokesman for Romero’s family.

Romero, 22, was laid to rest Monday, the statement said.

Romero’s job was to stand watch and provide security for the submarine USS Columbia. A motive has not been determined.

Shipyard commander Capt. Greg Burton said last week that officers reviewed screenings for armed watchstanders and reiterated the need for supervisors to continually assess sailors’ fitness for duty to ensure those who pose risks can be identified and addressed.

