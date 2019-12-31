Listen Live Sports

Police: 2 wounded in shooting outside a Walmart in Tennessee

December 31, 2019 3:37 pm
 
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Two men were shot Tuesday in the parking lot outside a Walmart in Tennessee, and one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m., and the suspect fled in a vehicle, Chattanooga Police Department spokeswoman Elisa Myzal said. The second victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, Myzal said. Both were taken to a hospital.

Police were interviewing multiple witnesses on Tuesday afternoon. They also had called in the Tennessee Highway Patrol to help with the investigation.

