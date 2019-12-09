Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: 4 overdose victims found by Detroit children; 3 die

December 9, 2019 6:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Two girls — ages 8 and 6 — discovered four overdose victims at a Detroit house, including their mother who was among three who died.

First-responders used the overdose-reversing drug, Naloxone, to revive a 32-year-old man about 4 p.m. Sunday on the city’s east side, according to The Detroit News.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office identified the three who died as Marcel Redmond, 31, Rashawn Nathanial, 31, and Donna White, 34, the newspaper reporter.

A cause of death was not released.

Advertisement

White was the mother of the two girls who found the victims. The girls were taken to a hospital for observation and Child Protective Service was investigating, police said.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize