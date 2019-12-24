Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Elderly passenger dies aboard Atlanta-bound flight

December 24, 2019 12:20 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — An elderly passenger died aboard a Spirit Airlines flight traveling from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Tuesday, police said.

The man appears to have died of natural causes, Atlanta police investigator James White said. He did not immediately have additional information, including the man’s age.

Spirit Airlines offered its condolences in a statement that also thanked “crew and medical professionals on board for their quick response to assist.”

The airline said its flight attendants have “in-depth training to respond to medical emergencies.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KY Air National Guard crew builds fire during training

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth after orbiting the moon