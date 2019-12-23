Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Texas barbershop worker shot over child’s haircut

December 23, 2019 3:03 am
 
< a min read
      

KATY, Texas (AP) — A dispute over a child’s haircut ended with gunfire Saturday at a Texas barbershop, according to authorities.

Deputies are looking for a man who shot an employee of a barbershop in the Houston suburb of Katy during an argument, the Harris County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet Saturday. Witnesses said the argument was over a haircut given to the man’s son.

The alleged shooter left the barbershop in a grey, four-door sedan, according to the sheriff’s office.

The employee was shot three times and was in stable condition at an area hospital, KPRC-TV reported Saturday.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to requests for information Sunday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KY Air National Guard crew builds fire during training

Today in History

1968: Apollo 8 returns to Earth after orbiting the moon