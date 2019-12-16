Sheriff: School resource officer who slammed student fired

HENDERSON, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in North Carolina has fired a school resource officer seen on surveillance video violently slamming a middle school student to the ground twice and then dragging the child off camera.

The unidentified deputy was fired Monday, Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame told WTVD-TV. The officer had been on paid administrative leave since the video was reported last week. No charges against the deputy have been announced.

Authorities haven’t named the student but the sheriff said the child is under the age of 12.

The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation has been called to look in to the situation, which happened at Vance County High School about 45 miles (70 kilometers) north of Raleigh.

