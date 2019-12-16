Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff: School resource officer who slammed student fired

December 16, 2019 12:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

HENDERSON, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in North Carolina has fired a school resource officer seen on surveillance video violently slamming a middle school student to the ground twice and then dragging the child off camera.

The unidentified deputy was fired Monday, Vance County Sheriff Curtis Brame told WTVD-TV. The officer had been on paid administrative leave since the video was reported last week. No charges against the deputy have been announced.

Authorities haven’t named the student but the sheriff said the child is under the age of 12.

The North Carolina Bureau of Investigation has been called to look in to the situation, which happened at Vance County High School about 45 miles (70 kilometers) north of Raleigh.

Advertisement

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 UiPath's Advanced Academy Live
12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

JCS chairman visits Luxembourg American Cemetery & Memorial

Today in History

Slavery abolished in the US with adoption of 13th amendment